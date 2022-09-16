Rochester refuses to yield in shutout of Springfield Lanphier 49-0

A suffocating defense helped Rochester handle Springfield Lanphier 49-0 during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave Rochester a 21-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
The Rockets fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.
Rochester steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
