Rochester responds to adversity to top Freeburg 57-28

Rochester fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Freeburg was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 57-28 win on November 13 in Illinois football action.

The Midgets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-13 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.

Rochester's offense jumped to a 28-14 lead over Freeburg at halftime.

Rochester's command showed as it carried a 43-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Rochester squared up on Cahokia in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

