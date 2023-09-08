Rochester dismissed Decatur MacArthur by a 49-21 count at Decatur Macarthur High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Last season, Rochester and Decatur MacArthur squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Rochester took on Peoria on Aug. 25 at Peoria High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.