Rochester handled Peoria 40-14 in an impressive showing on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.

Rochester moved in front of Peoria 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Peoria inched back to a 40-14 deficit.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

