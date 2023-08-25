Rochester handled Peoria 40-14 in an impressive showing on Aug. 25 in Illinois football action.
Rochester moved in front of Peoria 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets fought to a 33-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.
The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Peoria inched back to a 40-14 deficit.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
