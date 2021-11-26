Ruh-Roh, Byron shuts down Tolono Unity 35-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Byron's 35-7 throttling of Tolono Unity for an Illinois high school football victory on November 26.
The Tigers made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense darted to a 20-7 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.
Byron thundered to a 28-7 bulge over Tolono Unity as the fourth quarter began.
Recently on November 13 , Tolono Unity squared up on Williamsville in a football game . For more, click here.
