Ruh-Roh, Byron shuts down Tolono Unity 35-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Byron's 35-7 throttling of Tolono Unity for an Illinois high school football victory on November 26.

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over the Rockets after the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted to a 20-7 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Byron thundered to a 28-7 bulge over Tolono Unity as the fourth quarter began.

