Ruh-Roh, Decatur St. Teresa shuts down Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-14

Decatur St. Teresa's river of points eventually washed away Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a 48-14 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Decatur St. Teresa's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 30 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Flora in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
