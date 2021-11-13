Ruh-Roh, Decatur St. Teresa shuts down Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-14

Decatur St. Teresa's river of points eventually washed away Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a 48-14 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

