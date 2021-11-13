 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ruh-Roh, Decatur St. Teresa shuts down Breese Mater Dei Catholic 48-14

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa's river of points eventually washed away Breese Mater Dei Catholic in a 48-14 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Bulldogs opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Knights through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped to a 13-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa's supremacy showed as it carried a 34-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 30 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Flora in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News