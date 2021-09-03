Ruh-Roh, Monticello shuts out Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 29-6

Monticello's river of points eventually washed away Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a 29-6 offensive cavalcade for an Illinois high school football victory on September 3. .

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

The Sages' offense moved to a 14-0 lead over the Grey Ghosts at the intermission.

