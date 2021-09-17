Rushville-Industry makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Havana 56-6

Rushville-Industry dominated from start to finish in a resounding 56-6 win over Havana in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Rushville-Industry opened with a 28-0 advantage over Havana through the first quarter.
Rushville-Industry's offense pulled ahead to a 36-6 lead over Havana at halftime.
The Rockets' reign showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 3 , Havana squared up on Farmington Central in a football game . For more, click here.
