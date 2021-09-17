Rushville-Industry makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Havana 56-6

Rushville-Industry dominated from start to finish in a resounding 56-6 win over Havana in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rushville-Industry opened with a 28-0 advantage over Havana through the first quarter.

Rushville-Industry's offense pulled ahead to a 36-6 lead over Havana at halftime.

The Rockets' reign showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.