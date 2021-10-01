Score no more: Decatur MacArthur's defense breaks Decatur Eisenhower 51-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Decatur MacArthur on Friday as it blanked Decatur Eisenhower 51-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

The first quarter gave the Generals a 21-0 lead over the Panthers.

The Generals registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

The Generals took charge over the Panthers 51-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

