Score no more: Decatur MacArthur's defense breaks Decatur Eisenhower 51-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Decatur MacArthur on Friday as it blanked Decatur Eisenhower 51-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The first quarter gave the Generals a 21-0 lead over the Panthers.
The Generals registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.
The Generals took charge over the Panthers 51-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.