Score no more: Decatur MacArthur's defense is flawless in stopping Decatur Eisenhower 33-0

Decatur MacArthur's defense was a brick wall that stopped Decatur Eisenhower cold, resulting in a 33-0 victory on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 27-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Decatur MacArthur stormed to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.