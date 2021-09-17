Score no more: Maroa-Forsyth's defense breaks Pittsfield 70-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Maroa-Forsyth stuffed Pittsfield 70-0 to the tune of a shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Maroa-Forsyth a 28-0 lead over Pittsfield.

Maroa-Forsyth fought to a 48-0 intermission margin at Pittsfield's expense.

The Trojans and the Saukees were engaged in a mammoth affair at 70-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

