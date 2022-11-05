Score no more: Rochester's defense breaks down Breese Central 42-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Breese Central as it was blanked 42-0 by Rochester on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Breese Central through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.