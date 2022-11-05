Score no more: Rochester's defense breaks down Breese Central 42-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Breese Central as it was blanked 42-0 by Rochester on November 5 in Illinois football action.
Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Breese Central through the first quarter.
The Rockets opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.
Recently on October 21, Rochester squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.