 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Score no more: Rochester's defense breaks down Breese Central 42-0

  • 0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Breese Central as it was blanked 42-0 by Rochester on November 5 in Illinois football action.

Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Breese Central through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Recently on October 21, Rochester squared off with Decatur MacArthur in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Series GM 6 Preview: Expect To See The Bullpens!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News