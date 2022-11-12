Score no more: Tolono Unity's defense is flawless in stopping Fairbury Prairie Central 14-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Tolono Unity as it controlled Fairbury Prairie Central's offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois high school football action on November 12.

Tolono Unity darted in front of Fairbury Prairie Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.