Score no more: Tolono Unity's defense is flawless in stopping Fairbury Prairie Central 14-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Tolono Unity as it controlled Fairbury Prairie Central's offense 14-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in Illinois high school football action on November 12.
Tolono Unity darted in front of Fairbury Prairie Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Fairbury Prairie Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Tolono Unity High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 28, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Tolono Unity took on Harrisburg on October 29 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.