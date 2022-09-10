Seneca narrowly edges Catlin Salt Fork in tight triumph 37-35

Seneca edged Catlin Salt Fork 37-35 in a close encounter of the athletic kind at Catlin Salt Fork High on September 10 in Illinois football action.

The Storm took a 21-14 lead over the Fighting Irish heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

A 23-14 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Fighting Irish's defeat of the Storm.