Seneca tells Georgetown-Ridge Farm "No Soup For You" in shutout 62-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Seneca's 62-0 blanking of Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Illinois high school football on September 16.
Seneca roared in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Fighting Irish registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Buffaloes.
Seneca struck to a 62-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
