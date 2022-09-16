Seneca tells Georgetown-Ridge Farm "No Soup For You" in shutout 62-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Seneca's 62-0 blanking of Georgetown-Ridge Farm in Illinois high school football on September 16.

Seneca roared in front of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Buffaloes.

Seneca struck to a 62-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 3 , Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Clifton Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

