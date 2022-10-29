 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op wallops Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12 during this Illinois football game.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op opened with a 7-0 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.

The Red Devils opened an immense 28-12 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op stormed to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

