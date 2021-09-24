 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shaken, not stirred, Auburn cracks Pleasant Plains 41-19

  • 0

Auburn dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 41-19 victory over Pleasant Plains in Illinois high school football on September 24. .

In recent action on September 10, Auburn faced off against Pittsfield and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on September 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.

Auburn opened with a 3-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

Auburn's offense jumped to a 13-6 lead over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.

The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 27-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News