Shaken, not stirred, Auburn cracks Pleasant Plains 41-19

Auburn dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 41-19 victory over Pleasant Plains in Illinois high school football on September 24. .
In recent action on September 10, Auburn faced off against Pittsfield and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on September 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
Auburn opened with a 3-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.
Auburn's offense jumped to a 13-6 lead over Pleasant Plains at the intermission.
The Trojans' edge showed as they carried a 27-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
