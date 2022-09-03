Shaken, not stirred, Chatham Glenwood cracks Decatur MacArthur 53-13

Chatham Glenwood turned in a thorough domination of Decatur MacArthur 53-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chatham Glenwood struck over Decatur MacArthur 40-13 heading to the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Titans added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.