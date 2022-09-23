Shelbyville baffles Warrensburg-Latham 46-0

Shelbyville corralled Warrensburg-Latham's offense and never let go to fuel a 46-0 victory on September 23 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 26-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.
Shelbyville stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.
The last time Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 21-14 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Shelbyville squared off with Clinton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.