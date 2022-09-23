Shelbyville baffles Warrensburg-Latham 46-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville corralled Warrensburg-Latham's offense and never let go to fuel a 46-0 victory on September 23 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 26-0 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

Shelbyville stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 21-14 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Shelbyville squared off with Clinton in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

