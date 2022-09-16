 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville darts by Tuscola in easy victory 40-6

Shelbyville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tuscola 40-6 during this Illinois football game.

Shelbyville jumped in front of Tuscola 28-6 to begin the second quarter.

Shelbyville jumped to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on September 2, Tuscola faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Shelbyville took on Bridgeport Red Hill on September 3 at Bridgeport Red Hill High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

