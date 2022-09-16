Shelbyville darts by Tuscola in easy victory 40-6

Shelbyville's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tuscola 40-6 during this Illinois football game.
Shelbyville jumped in front of Tuscola 28-6 to begin the second quarter.
Shelbyville jumped to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.
