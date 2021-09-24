 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shelbyville knocks off Warrensburg-Latham 21-14

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Shelbyville's direction just enough to squeeze past Warrensburg-Latham 21-14 in Illinois high school football on September 24.

Recently on September 10 , Shelbyville squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Shelbyville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Landon Waldrop talks about team energy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News