Shelbyville knocks off Warrensburg-Latham 21-14

A tight-knit tilt turned in Shelbyville's direction just enough to squeeze past Warrensburg-Latham 21-14 in Illinois high school football on September 24.
Recently on September 10 , Shelbyville squared up on Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Warrensburg-Latham after the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Shelbyville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.
