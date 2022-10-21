Shelbyville overpowers Moweaqua Central A&M in thorough fashion 41-13

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Shelbyville put away Moweaqua Central A&M 41-13 during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 14-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M.

The Rams registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Shelbyville struck to a 41-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.