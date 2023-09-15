Shelbyville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-28 win over Tuscola in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 22-13 lead over Tuscola.

The Rams opened a towering 36-20 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Shelbyville stormed to a 44-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Warriors' 8-6 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Shelbyville and Tuscola faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tuscola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shelbyville faced off against Eureka and Tuscola took on Carlyle on Sept. 1 at Tuscola High School.

