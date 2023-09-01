Shelbyville posted a narrow 44-36 win over Eureka at Shelbyville High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 30-21 lead over Eureka.

The Rams fought to a 44-28 intermission margin at the Hornets' expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Shelbyville and Eureka were both scoreless.

The Hornets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Rams skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.