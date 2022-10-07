Shelbyville shoots past Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op with early burst 46-14

Shelbyville took on the persona of a rodeo bull, busting loose from the gate and dismounting Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op early with a 46-14 verdict on October 7 in Illinois football.
Shelbyville opened with a 24-0 advantage over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op through the first quarter.
The Rams fought to a 32-6 intermission margin at the Redskins' expense.
Shelbyville roared to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rams maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Shelbyville faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op took on Macon Meridian on September 23 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op.
