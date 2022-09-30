Shelbyville smacks Macon Meridian in shutout victory 43-0

Shelbyville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Macon Meridian's attack in a virtuoso 43-0 performance in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Shelbyville darted in front of Macon Meridian 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 34-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Shelbyville breathed fire to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.