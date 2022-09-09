Shelbyville wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Clinton 40-10

Shelbyville broke to an early lead and topped Clinton 40-10 for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Shelbyville jumped in front of Clinton 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Shelbyville pulled to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Maroons' 10-0 advantage in the fourth quarter.