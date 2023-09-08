Sherrard finally found a way to top Warrensburg-Latham 24-15 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Cardinals had a 15-14 edge on the Tigers at the beginning of the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Cardinals.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.