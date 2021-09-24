Some kind of impressive: Arcola pounds Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20

Arcola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20 on September 24 in Illinois football.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Purple Riders' offense took charge to a 59-0 lead over the Storm at halftime.
Arcola's determination showed as it carried a 59-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Arcola faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Argenta-Oreana on September 10 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.