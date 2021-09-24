 Skip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Arcola pounds Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20

Arcola swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 59-20 on September 24 in Illinois football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Purple Riders' offense took charge to a 59-0 lead over the Storm at halftime.

Arcola's determination showed as it carried a 59-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on September 10, Arcola faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op took on Argenta-Oreana on September 10 at Argenta-Oreana High School. Click here for a recap

