Some kind of impressive: Fairbury Prairie Central pounds Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 57-12 victory during this Illinois football game
The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 27-6 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Panthers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 27-12.
Fairbury Prairie Central struck to a 57-12 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 14-8 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 14, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Tolono Unity on October 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap
