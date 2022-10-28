Some kind of impressive: Fairbury Prairie Central pounds Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 57-12 victory during this Illinois football game

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 27-6 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

The Panthers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 27-12.

Fairbury Prairie Central struck to a 57-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.