Some kind of impressive: Fairbury Prairie Central pounds Paxton-Buckley-Loda 57-12

Fairbury Prairie Central lit up the scoreboard on October 28 to propel past Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a 57-12 victory during this Illinois football game

The first quarter gave Fairbury Prairie Central a 27-6 lead over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

The Panthers stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 27-12.

Fairbury Prairie Central struck to a 57-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Fairbury Prairie Central and Paxton-Buckley-Loda played in a 14-8 game on October 1, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 14, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Tolono Unity on October 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

