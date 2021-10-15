South Holland Thornwood knocks off Danville 20-14

South Holland Thornwood knocked off Danville 20-14 in Illinois high school football on October 15.
Had this been a prize fight, the Vikings would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 6-0 lead on the Thunderbirds.
The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.
Recently on October 1 , Danville squared up on Peoria Notre Dame in a football game . For more, click here.
