Springfield blazes victory trail past Springfield Lanphier 66-20

Springfield broke out to an early lead and topped Springfield Lanphier 66-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Springfield made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Springfield Lanphier's offensive output in the final period 6-6.

The Senators' dominance showed as they carried a 60-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield's offense struck to a 60-8 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Senators a 58-8 lead over the Lions.

