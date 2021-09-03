 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Springfield blazes victory trail past Springfield Lanphier 66-20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Springfield broke out to an early lead and topped Springfield Lanphier 66-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.

Springfield made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Springfield Lanphier's offensive output in the final period 6-6.

The Senators' dominance showed as they carried a 60-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield's offense struck to a 60-8 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Senators a 58-8 lead over the Lions.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon's Jackson Spurgeon talks about loss to Mount Zion

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mattoon's Jackson Spurgeon talks about loss to Mount Zion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News