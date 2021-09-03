Springfield blazes victory trail past Springfield Lanphier 66-20

Springfield broke out to an early lead and topped Springfield Lanphier 66-20 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 3.
Springfield made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing Springfield Lanphier's offensive output in the final period 6-6.
The Senators' dominance showed as they carried a 60-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Springfield's offense struck to a 60-8 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Senators a 58-8 lead over the Lions.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.