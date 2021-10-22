Springfield finds its footing in victory over Springfield Southeast 59-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Springfield broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 59-14 explosion on Springfield Southeast for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

Springfield opened with a 20-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

Springfield's offense took charge to a 46-7 lead over Springfield Southeast at the intermission.

The Senators' rule showed as they carried a 53-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

