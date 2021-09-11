Springfield hammers Decatur Eisenhower into submission 57-13

Springfield earned a convincing 57-13 win over Decatur Eisenhower on September 11 in Illinois football.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
In recent action on August 27, Springfield faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Southeast on August 27 at Springfield Southeast High School. Click here for a recap
