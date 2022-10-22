Springfield hammers Springfield Lanphier 41-14

Springfield flexed its muscle and floored Springfield Lanphier 41-14 at Springfield High on October 22 in Illinois football action.
Springfield opened with a 27-7 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Senators' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
