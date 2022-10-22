 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield hammers Springfield Lanphier 41-14

Springfield flexed its muscle and floored Springfield Lanphier 41-14 at Springfield High on October 22 in Illinois football action.

Springfield opened with a 27-7 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Senators' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.

Last season, Springfield and Springfield Lanphier faced off on September 3, 2021 at Springfield High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 8, Springfield Lanphier squared off with Decatur Eisenhower in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

