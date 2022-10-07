Springfield hammers Springfield Southeast 45-14

Springfield's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 45-14 win over Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

Springfield drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.