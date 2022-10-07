Springfield hammers Springfield Southeast 45-14

Springfield's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 45-14 win over Springfield Southeast in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.
Springfield drew first blood by forging a 32-0 margin over Springfield Southeast after the first quarter.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
The Spartans tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast faced off on October 22, 2021 at Springfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 24, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Jacksonville on September 23 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.