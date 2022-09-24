Springfield Lanphier takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Springfield Southeast 28-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Southeast saw a challenge as an opportunity, rallying from a deficit to outlast Springfield Lanphier 28-6 during this Illinois football game.

Springfield Lanphier started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Springfield Southeast at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense darted in front for a 13-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Springfield Southeast darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on September 9 , Springfield Southeast squared off with Jacksonville in a football game . For more, click here.

