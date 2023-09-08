Springfield collected a solid win over Lincoln in a 29-12 verdict on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-6 lead over Lincoln.

The Senators fought to a 15-6 halftime margin at the Railsplitters' expense.

Springfield jumped to a 22-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Senators got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 26, Springfield faced off against Normal University and Lincoln took on Springfield Lanphier on Aug. 26 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

