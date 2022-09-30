Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin catches fast wind, sails away from Normal University 49-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Normal University 49-7 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 28-0 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.
The Cyclones opened a massive 35-0 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.
The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 7-0 in the last stanza.
