Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin catches fast wind, sails away from Normal University 49-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Normal University 49-7 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 28-0 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

The Cyclones opened a massive 35-0 gap over the Pioneers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Cyclones put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Pioneers 7-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on September 16, Normal University faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Jacksonville on September 16 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

