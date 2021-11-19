Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin clips Rochester in tight victory 49-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin edged Rochester in a close 49-42 encounter in an Illinois high school football matchup.
In recent action on November 6, Rochester faced off against Paris and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Bethalto Civic Memorial on November 6 at Bethalto Civic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap
The Rockets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 19-7 advantage over the Cyclones as the first quarter ended.
The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 25-21 at halftime over the Cyclones.
The Rockets darted a thin margin over the Cyclones as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
