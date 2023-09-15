A suffocating defense helped Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin handle Springfield Southeast 42-0 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped in front of Springfield Southeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Springfield Southeast High School.

