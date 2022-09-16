Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin emerges from hole to defeat Jacksonville 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin beat the odds by rallying for a 55-14 win against Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Jacksonville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Cyclones kept a 27-14 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 55-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.