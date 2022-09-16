Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin emerges from hole to defeat Jacksonville 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin beat the odds by rallying for a 55-14 win against Jacksonville in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Jacksonville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
The Cyclones kept a 27-14 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin roared to a 55-14 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 2, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Springfield Lanphier on September 2 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.