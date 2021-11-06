Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finds its footing in victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial 42-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-7 victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-7 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.
The Cyclones took charge over the Eagles when the fourth quarter began 42-7.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.
Recently on October 22 , Bethalto Civic Memorial squared up on Taylorville in a football game . Click here for a recap
