Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin finds its footing in victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial 42-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-7 victory over Bethalto Civic Memorial in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 21-7 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial.

The Cyclones took charge over the Eagles when the fourth quarter began 42-7.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the second and fourth quarters, with neither team scoring.

