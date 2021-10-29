Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin mauls Columbia in strong showing 49-13

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin earned a convincing 49-13 win over Columbia for an Illinois high school football victory on October 29.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Cyclones' offense darted to a 21-6 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's upper-hand showed as it carried a 35-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.