Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Normal University 35-17 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 1.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Normal University 15-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Pioneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 15-9 at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin jumped to a 28-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Normal University faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Normal University High School.

