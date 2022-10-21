Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin overwhelms Springfield Southeast 56-12

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springfield Southeast's defense for a 56-12 win on October 21 in Illinois football.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Springfield Southeast played in a 59-7 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on October 7, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield and Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin took on Chatham Glenwood on October 7 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.