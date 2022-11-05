Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rally stops Waterloo 28-16

Character was called for when Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was forced to come from behind to upend Waterloo, 28-16 on Saturday in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 5.

Waterloo started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 6-0 margin over the Cyclones at halftime.

Waterloo had a 16-14 edge on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Cyclones won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.