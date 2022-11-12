Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin rolls like thunder over Murphysboro 51-13

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin didn't tinker with Murphysboro, scoring a 51-13 result in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.
Recently on October 28, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared off with Spring Valley Hall in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.