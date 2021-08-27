Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sets a fast pace to trip Springfield Lanphier 61-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin scored early and often in a 61-7 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

The Cyclones authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank the Lions in the fourth quarter.

The Cyclones' power showed as they carried a 61-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense jumped on top to a 61-0 lead over Springfield Lanphier at the intermission.

The Cyclones opened with a 41-0 advantage over the Lions through the first quarter.

