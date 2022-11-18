Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Rochester 56-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was shaken, but pushed past Rochester for a 56-42 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Rochester authored a promising start, taking a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.
The Rockets took a 35-21 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.
Rochester moved ahead by earning a 42-28 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the third quarter.
The Rockets' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 28-0 by the Cyclones.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester played in a 49-42 game on November 19, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on November 5, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Waterloo and Rochester took on Breese Central on November 5 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
