Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Rochester 56-42

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was shaken, but pushed past Rochester for a 56-42 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester authored a promising start, taking a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets took a 35-21 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.

Rochester moved ahead by earning a 42-28 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the third quarter.

The Rockets' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 28-0 by the Cyclones.