 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin shifts into 4-wheel drive to mud past Rochester 56-42

  • 0

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin was shaken, but pushed past Rochester for a 56-42 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester authored a promising start, taking a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets took a 35-21 lead over the Cyclones heading to the halftime locker room.

Rochester moved ahead by earning a 42-28 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the third quarter.

The Rockets' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 28-0 by the Cyclones.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Rochester played in a 49-42 game on November 19, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on November 5, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Waterloo and Rochester took on Breese Central on November 5 at Rochester High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

No beer to be sold at any FIFA World Cup soccer matches

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News